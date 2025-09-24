“I was…” – Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike breaks silence on bizarre red card after Arne Slot criticism

Hugo Ekitike leaves the pitch after being sent off (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has apologised to Reds fans on Instagram after his rather silly sending-off against Southampton last night.

The Frenchman scored a late winning goal for Liverpool against the Saints in the Carabao Cup, but celebrated by removing his shirt.

Ekitike had already received a yellow card, and he got a second yellow for removing his shirt, which attracted strong criticism from his manager Arne Slot afterwards.

See below for Slot’s post-match interview as he slammed Ekitike’s “stupid” decision to remove his shirt…

"It was stupid, in every sense" ? Arne Slot was not pleased with Hugo Ekitke after he received a second yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating ? pic.twitter.com/mBsyHapKmN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Hugo Ekitike apologises to Liverpool fans on Instagram

Ekitike has now apologised via social media, admitting that his emotions got the better of him…

He said: “I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match… The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my teammates for secured this victory!”

Liverpool fans will have to hope that Ekitike can learn from this, but it’s certainly a pretty stupid reason to get sent off and to then pick up a one-game suspension.

Ekitike also needs to be extra careful as he’s already fighting for his place up front for LFC, who signed Alexander Isak on Deadline Day.

That means any slip-up from the 23-year-old could prove costly, so he needs to keep himself in Slot’s good books and bounce back from this as soon as possible.