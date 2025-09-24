Joao Palhinha joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan during the summer transfer window, and he is keen on a permanent move.

The midfielder has been excellent for Tottenham since joining the club on loan, and he’s already an important player for them. He wants to sort out his long-term future quickly, and he is hoping that Tottenham decides to trigger the option to make the move permanent. The north London outfit will have to pay £27 million in order to get the deal done.

Joao Palhinha keen on Spurs stay