Joao Palhinha joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan during the summer transfer window, and he is keen on a permanent move.
The midfielder has been excellent for Tottenham since joining the club on loan, and he’s already an important player for them. He wants to sort out his long-term future quickly, and he is hoping that Tottenham decides to trigger the option to make the move permanent. The north London outfit will have to pay £27 million in order to get the deal done.
Joao Palhinha keen on Spurs stay
Ben Jacobs said: “I think the Joao Palhinha signing has been excellent for Tottenham. The original agreement had an option to buy, which is set at £27million. That was something that both Tottenham and the player were very keen on factoring in as part of the deal.
“Palhinha, in particular, viewed the loan as being contingent, in many ways, on having that option to buy because he would like to be permanently back in the Premier League.
“If Spurs choose to take up the option, the player will be very happy with that because he dove into the move, wanting that permanence to begin with.”
Tottenham must sign Palhinha permanently
There is no doubt that the Portuguese international is a quality player, and he could easily justify the £27 million investment. Tottenham need someone like him in the middle of the park, and keeping him beyond this season would be ideal. They need his quality and experience.
They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need quality players like Palhinha. He has not only helped him improve defensively, but he has also allowed the creative players to operate with more freedom. The £27 million investment could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.
The midfielder is already well settled at the club, and he has made an instant impact. He will only improve as he gets used to the Tottenham playing style.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment