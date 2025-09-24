(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s turbulent start to the 2025/26 campaign has already raised questions over Rúben Amorim’s future at Old Trafford.

After heavy summer investment, expectations were high for the Portuguese tactician to deliver both results and performances.

Instead, United find themselves with just two Premier League wins so far, and their season hit a new low when they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

Naturally, speculation over possible successors has begun, and one name attracting attention is Oliver Glasner, currently in charge of Crystal Palace.

Man United have not contacted Oliver Glasner

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United have not yet taken any steps toward contacting Glasner, despite admiration for the Austrian’s work at Selhurst Park.

Jacobs revealed to GiveMeSport that while Glasner is respected by influential figures, including minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there has been no formal approach, shortlisting, or succession planning.

This, he suggests, is a clear sign that Amorim still has backing from the board, at least in the short term.

He said:

“There is certainly appreciation for names like Oliver Glasner, but the sign that Amorim is still being backed is that there has been no outreach yet. There’s been no shortlisting yet. There hasn’t even, to my knowledge, been any succession planning yet.

“Manchester United still want to try and make it work with Ruben Amorim. That’s why he is likely to get a few more games, at least, before some of these other names perhaps come a bit more seriously to the fore if results don’t go according to plan for Amorim.”

Ruben Amorim still has the support of the club

Although he has the backing of the hierarchy at the club, it will only last if he keeps getting results this season.

The target for United this season is to get back into a European competition, preferably the Champions League and if Amorim can do that, his job will be safe at the club.

With the competitiveness level in the Premier League increasing in the last few seasons, Amorim and his team have a mountain to climb to achieve their targets this season.

Glasner, with his growing reputation and proven success at Crystal Palace, looms in the background as a potential successor if United’s struggles continue.

