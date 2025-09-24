Man United & Barcelona transfer talks could accelerate in coming weeks after major development

Manchester United and Barcelona club badges (Photo by Carl Recine, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly expected to accelerate talks in the coming weeks over a potential transfer deal for English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The 20-year-old is currently struggling for playing time at Man Utd despite previously looking like an outstanding young talent who was ready to become one of the team’s star names.

There was plenty of interest in Mainoo during the summer from clubs such as Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli and Roma, as reported by the Daily Mail at the time.

Now according to Fichajes, it seems Barcelona are keen to snap up Mainoo as cover for the injured Gavi, who could be facing a lengthy period out.

Kobbie Mainoo transfer out of Manchester United continues to look likely

Mainoo will surely be tempted by Barcelona if this interest really develops into anything serious, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how this situation progresses in the weeks ahead.

If things really do accelerate as Fichajes claim, then this could be an ideal move for Mainoo to get his promising career back on track.

There seems little doubt that the England international could be good enough for a big club like Barca, and many promising players have improved after leaving Old Trafford.

Mainoo to link up with Rashford at Barca?

It could also be that Mainoo will link up with United teammate Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at the Nou Camp.

Despite losing his form for United, Rashford has shown real promise again at Barcelona, and that will likely tempt Mainoo to try doing the same.

MUFC fans, however, will surely be hoping something can be done to keep this elite homegrown talent.

Ruben Amorim surely needs to start playing Mainoo more regularly, or this could end up being a decision that will haunt the club for many years to come.