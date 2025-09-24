New chef, private coach: How Man United star is fighting to reclaim place despite transfer speculation

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly doing everything he can to improve his situation and win his place back at in Ruben Amorim’s side.

The England international has slightly fallen out of favour in recent times, and it’s hard to know for sure if he has a long-term future at Man Utd.

Mainoo has been linked recently with other big clubs, with Chelsea among his suitors, according to TEAMtalk, while Barcelona could also step up talks for him soon, according to Fichajes.

Still, it seems Mainoo is also making changes off the pitch to ensure he can break back into the United team, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Kobbie Mainoo’s new chef and private coaching sessions

The MEN report states that Mainoo has hired a new private chef at home, while he’s also done some private coaching sessions during the recent international break.

It will be interesting to see if this can help the 20-year-old win over Amorim, as it seems he’s really rising to the manager’s challenge to improve.

Most United fans will likely feel that Mainoo deserves another chance again soon, and if these reports are accurate then he’s surely showing the best possible attitude towards losing his place.

Can United afford to take Mainoo risk?

MUFC surely need more quality in midfield, so it seems a bit crazy to risk losing a talent like Mainoo at this stage.

This home-grown youngster looks like a player with a big future in the game, and if he doesn’t get the chance at United then he could surely shine for a big club elsewhere.

Being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona surely shows how highly regarded Mainoo is, and United fans won’t want to see Amorim driving him away.