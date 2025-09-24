Leeds United planning massive double deal in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United return to business in the Premier League with a renewed focus.

Though the Whites have not lit up the early fixtures, they’ve shown enough stability to avoid panic.

As things stand, Leeds are preparing for the January transfer window with clear targets in mind, reinforcements that could make the difference between mid-table safety and a relegation battle.

And Daniel Farke is eyeing two specific positions to strengthen if Leeds are to consolidate their place in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United have plans in place for January window

According to Football Insider, Leeds are planning a double signing in January, aiming to bring in both a winger and an attacking midfielder.

Farke and his backroom staff have made these two positions their priority for the January transfer window.

Over the summer, Leeds did add Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sean Longstaff among others, but the team have identified that they still lack the attacking depth needed to respond when injuries, fatigue or dips in form come along.

The winger and attacking midfield roles are clearly viewed as needing upgrades, whether that’s someone to stretch defenses, create chances, or offer creativity in congested areas.

Farke’s thinking is that by strengthening these zones, Leeds can alleviate pressure on the rest of the squad and avoid becoming overly predictable.

Of course, January windows are tricky. Prices tend to be inflated, player availability can be limited, and clubs often hold leverage.

Another factor is integration. New players, especially in attacking roles, need time to settle.

A signing that doesn’t hit the ground running could actually do more harm than good.

Whites need more depth in attacking positions

Leeds United are making a sensible plan, targeting upgrades in key attacking areas in January is smart if they want to avoid a season of constant worry.

The desire to bring in a winger and an attacking midfielder shows the club recognise both what’s working and where the deficiencies lie.

If these signings arrive and perform, Leeds can steer themselves clear of danger and get an advantage in the relegation battle against their rivals.

