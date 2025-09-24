Arne Slot can’t hide frustration at “stupid” Liverpool star after win vs Southampton

Arne Slot and Hugo Ekitike (Photo via Sky Sports, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was clearly not happy with Hugo Ekitike as he picked up a second yellow card for removing his shirt to celebrate last night’s winning goal against Southampton.

The French forward has made a strong start to his Reds career since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, but this was a moment of stupidity from him as he’s now suspended for his club’s next game.

Ekitike picked up an important goal to help LFC beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup yesterday evening, but he’d already been booked and was given his marching orders for removing his shirt to celebrate.

Watch below as Slot was clearly not at all happy with Ekitike’s behaviour…

"It was stupid, in every sense" ? Arne Slot was not pleased with Hugo Ekitke after he received a second yellow card for taking his shirt off while celebrating ? pic.twitter.com/mBsyHapKmN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Arne Slot unhappy with Hugo Ekitike celebration

Even without the red card, it seems Slot was really unimpressed with Ekitike celebrating in that manner when it was a relatively simple finish from a good team move.

The Dutch tactician admitted that perhaps he’s just a bit old fashioned, but he felt a goal like that should be a celebration between teammates rather than just about one individual.

In taking his shirt off and pointing to his name, Ekitike made the goal all about him, and it seems that kind of attitude also rubbed Slot up the wrong way.

Can Ekitike bounce back for Liverpool?

It’s fair to say that, despite his strong start to life at Anfield, Ekitike can’t afford too many slip-ups like this.

We already know that the 23-year-old has Alexander Isak to compete with for a place up front, so he needs to be doing everything he can to fight for his place.

Ekitike will now miss his team’s next game and he’s clearly left Slot frustrated, so it will be interesting to see if he can recover and get back into the team after his suspension is over.