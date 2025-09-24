Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are already looking for a future after Virgil van Dijk, and they have identified the Valencia defender Cesar Tárrega as a potential target.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 23-year-old Spanish defender is being considered as a potential long-term alternative to the Netherlands international. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Sunderland tried to sign Tárrega during the summer transfer window. Similarly, Newcastle were keen on the Spanish defender as well.

Liverpool need Cesar Tarrega

They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and they were heavily linked with Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window. They failed to sign the Crystal Palace defender, but there have been rumours that they could return for him in January.

Meanwhile, Tárrega has shown his quality in Spain, and he has the ability to thrive in English football as well. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him. The player is valued at €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay. They will not want to pay over the odds for the 23-year-old defender. Valencia may need to be more realistic with their demands for the move to proceed.

Can Liverpool sign Tarrega?

Convincing the Spanish defender to join the club should not be too difficult. However, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in the player as well. Valencia will hope that the increased competition for his signature will lead to a bidding war. They will look to recoup as much as possible for their star defender.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool will be hoping to get the deal done, but they are unlikely to pay over the odds. Tarrega has been described as someone who is ‘ready to compete with the best players’ in the world.