Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been outstanding for the club this season, and he has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League right now.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool, and he has produced fantastic performances in the opening games of the season. The Netherlands International has firmly established himself as an indispensable asset for the Premier League champions, and they will be hoping to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

Multiple clubs eyeing Ryan Gravenberch

As per Fichajes, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG are interested in securing his signature. Liverpool have no plans to let him leave, and they have already sounded out the player and his camp regarding a potential new contract. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the midfielder to commit his long-term future to the club.

Liverpool must keep Gravenberch

He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose someone like him. They will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming season, and they need to keep their best players for that to happen.

Gravenberch is still only 23, and he will only improve with coaching experience. He could develop into a future star for the club. It is no surprise that teams are keen on him.

The Netherlands International is enjoying his football at Liverpool, and they have managed to get the best out of him. Liverpool have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and the player is enjoying his time in the Premier League. He has no reason to force his exit from the club. It would not be a surprise if he decides to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions.