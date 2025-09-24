Man United planning swoop for experienced goalkeeper who could be available for free

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department remains an area of intense scrutiny.

With mixed performances continuing to plague their last line of defense this season, the Red Devils are already looking ahead to find solutions.

While the club signed young goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day, it appears that United view him as a prospect for the future, not necessarily the final answer.

Now, reports suggest that United are actively monitoring Mike Maignan as a potential marquee signing for 2026, hoping to strengthen the position with experience and quality, according to talkSPORT.

Man United are interested in Mike Maignan

The Red Devils have kept tabs on AC Milan’s Maignan, whose contract is set to expire next summer.

The Frenchman is seen as the ideal option because he ticks many of the boxes United are looking for in a goalkeeper. The French goalkeeper is known for his good footwork, high passing accuracy and the ability to play a high defensive line, something that manager Ruben Amorim demands at Old Trafford.

Maignan’s ability to step off his line and act as a sweeper-keeper fits with modern playing styles, an aspect United appear to value.

Red Devils have problems in the goalkeeping position

While Altay Bayindir is Manchester United’s starter at the moment, his performances have come under scrutiny.

The goalkeeper has struggled to stamp his authority in the box and his failure to deal comfortably with set-pieces has been a huge cause of concern for the Red Devils.

The fact that United are already exploring Maignan suggests they are not fully convinced Bayindir or Lammens can carry the weight long term.

It reinforces the narrative that Amorim and the club hierarchy view the goalkeeper position as a priority that demands reinforcement.

