Portuguese International midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were on the player during the summer, and they are being kept informed of his situation. The player wants to return to England in January, and the three clubs could be potential destinations for him.

Ruben Neves is available in January

According to TBR football, Al-Hilal could look to sell him in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The 28-year-old could prove to be a superb acquisition for all three clubs. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money because of his contract situation.

The development will come as a major boost for all three clubs.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past. The likes of Tottenham and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him. The North London club needs someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep, and the Portuguese International would be the ideal fit. He’s also lethal with his shooting from long range, and he could add goals to the side.

Neves would improve all three clubs

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been quite mediocre in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old could help them improve. Neves will add control and composure to the side. His ability to create goal-scoring opportunities from the deep will prove to be invaluable.

The opportunity to join Tottenham or Manchester United will be exciting for the player as well. He is at the peak of his career, and competing in a top European league would be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has been linked with the player as well. They could use another quality midfielder to support the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

