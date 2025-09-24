Sources: Man United “really like” PL star, expected to make £60m bid “this January”

Jarrad Branthwaite in action for Everton in pre-season (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are big admirers of Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite and are expected to bid £60m for him this January.

That’s according to my sources in today’s Daily Briefing post here, with further information in there about Branthwaite’s other admirers.

Liverpool and two other Premier League clubs could also be involved in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature, but Man Utd seem to be showing the strongest interest for the moment.

The Red Devils have notably tried bidding for Branthwaite before, with Sky Sports reporting on Everton turning down £50m for him back in the summer of 2024.

It makes sense that United remain keen on Branthwaite, who could be ideal to replace Harry Maguire as he nears the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Jarrad Branthwaite transfer: Do Manchester United really need him?

United have signed a fair few new central defenders in recent times, bringing in Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Lit and Ayden Heaven a year ago.

MUFC also have Maguire as a perfectly capable and reliable squad player, while Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui can both also play as one of Ruben Amorim’s three at the back.

Lisandro Martinez has had his injury problems, but is another option in that position, so all in all it remains to be seen if Branthwaite would get much playing time at United.

There’s no doubting he’s a fine player, though, so there’ll surely be a fight for his signature in the months ahead, possibly as early as this January.

Jarrad Branthwaite wants big move

Everton have sometimes had to sell their star names to bigger clubs, though they’ll obviously hope to be able to keep Branthwaite for as long as possible.

As per my sources, though, it’s well established that the talented young Englishman has the desire to play for a top club.

United are not the force they once were, but still have that pulling power as we saw when they signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Premier League clubs this summer.