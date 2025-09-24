Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are closing in on the capture of the Senegalese prodigy Mouhamed Dabo.

According to Africa Foot, the youngster has been training with Manchester United at Carrington for several weeks, and the English club is impressed with his performances. The Manchester United coaching staff is pleased with his talent and maturity.

Meanwhile, the President of Bsport Academie is currently in England for discussions regarding a permanent transfer. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly. Apparently, Barcelona are closely monitoring the progress of the Senegal prodigy as well. It remains to be seen where he will end up.

Report: Man United & Tottenham handed boost in their pursuit of 28-year-old playmaker

Mouhamed Dabo is an elite talent

The 17-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a quality player for Manchester United. Dabo plays in the midfield, and he is capable of controlling the tempo of the game and creating opportunities with his line-breaking passing. Apart from that, he is a physically imposing player with impressive technique. He has all the tools to develop into a quality modern midfielder.

There is no doubt that he would be a long-term asset for Manchester United if they could get the deal done. The player is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The Premier League side could nurture him into a feature star.

Can Man United sign Dabo?

Beating Barcelona to his signature will be difficult, and Manchester United must look to act quickly. Both clubs have a tremendous record when it comes to nurturing young players. The 17-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining both teams. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He should look to join a club, but there is a clear pathway for his development.

Man United star warned he should have joined their rivals with ‘much better style of play’