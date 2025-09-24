Newcastle already worried about one of their summer signings

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has a major concern behind the scenes regarding summer signing Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies signed the DR Congo international from Brentford late on in the summer transfer window as they looked to replace the departing Alexander Isak.

Isak left for Liverpool, and Newcastle responded by signing two new strikers in Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

However, Wissa is yet to make his debut for Howe’s side due to fitness concerns that are causing increasing frustration behind the scenes at St James’ Park.

According to reports, there is concern at Newcastle that it could still be some time before they’re able to use Wissa in one of their games.

Newcastle dealt Yoane Wissa frustration

Wissa looked superb for Brentford last season, and this led Newcastle to pay £55m to sign him this summer.

However, the 29-year-old has clearly arrived with some fitness problems, and there is growing concern about when he could return to action.

NUFC are likely to have to wait until after the October international break to have Wissa available for selection.

Howe admitted recently that Wissa most likely wouldn’t be called up for the Congolese national team in the next international break.