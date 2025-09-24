Premier League manager emerges as candidate to replace Potter at West Ham

West Ham United flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Following a wobbly start to the season and mounting pressure on Graham Potter, West Ham United find themselves immersed in speculation over who might take over at the London Stadium.

Among the names under consideration is one that might surprise many fans, Scott Parker, a former Hammer and a three-time recipient of the club’s Player of the Year award.

Potter has failed to inspire the Hammers this season and their performances have come under intense scrutiny. The club is a complete mess at the moment with performances on the pitch not being up to the mark and uncertainty off the pitch surrounding the future of key figures.

West Ham United place Scott Parker on shortlist

According to Claret & Hugh, internal sources have confirmed that Parker is being discussed internally as a possible successor to Potter, adding to a shortlist that already includes Nuno Espirito Santo.

Parker is not a random addition to West Ham’s managerial wish list — he carries both pedigree and affinity for the club. As a player, Parker left a mark at the Irons, winning over the fans.

Not much more detail was given, but that is enough to signify that the board is not just looking outward, they’re considering someone who understands the club’s ethos and the emotional weight of the role.

The clock is ticking for Graham Potter

If Parker is indeed under consideration, it gives the board options across the spectrum, Nuno’s experience and tactical reputation, an external wildcard, and a club legend with a connection to the identity of West Ham.

That said, any transition will require clarity and vision. A new manager must enter with both authority and a clear plan. If Parker steps in, his initial period will be critical to establish legitimacy.

At Burnley, Parker made their defense strong and hard to beat and that is something the Hammers would want in the first place at their club.

