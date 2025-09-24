Real Madrid line up swap transfer to land world class PSG star from Ballon d’Or top 10

PSG stars Joao Neves and Vitinha (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

The Spanish giants could even try a swap deal for the Portugal international by offering Rodrygo Goes to PSG as part of any bid, according to Fichajes.

Vitinha has been a world class performer for PSG, finishing third in this year’s Ballon d’Or after his starring role in helping Luis Enrique’s side win their first ever Champions League title.

It makes sense that Real Madrid might now be keen to raid PSG for this star name as they look to catch up with the French giants again this season.

Real Madrid to try swap deal bid for Vitinha?

Vitinha is just the kind of Galactico name that could fit in well at Real Madrid, with his silky style of play also making him look like a good tactical fit for new manager Xabi Alonso.

Still, PSG surely won’t want to be bullied here and will likely stand firm, even if the offer of landing Rodrygo as part of the deal might be tempting for them.

The Brazilian is a top class attacking talent who could strengthen PSG and many other big sides around Europe, but Enrique already has similar options in that position.

Would Rodrygo play regularly for PSG?

In truth, it’s hard to see Rodrygo featuring regularly in this PSG front line due to the presence of so many other star players.

Ousmane Dembele can play up front or out wide and his world class performances just won him first place in this year’s Ballon d’Or, so there’ll surely be no desire to replace him any time soon.

Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola have also been superb for PSG, with Rodrygo not looking like an obvious upgrade on any of them.

If Vitinha is to move to the Bernabeu, it would surely just require crazy money or an even bigger name moving in the opposite direction.