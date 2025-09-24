Ruben Amorim told how ‘best player’ at Man United has ‘suffered’ under his management

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Every season brings its share of drama at Manchester United, and 2025/26 is proving no different.

The results and performances this season have not been great and questions are being asked about Ruben Amorim and his future as the manager of the club.

The Red Devils have struggled to bring out their best under Amorim and his formation and tactics have been particularly concerning for some of the players.

One of them is Amad Diallo who has looked nothing like the player he was last season.

Amad Diallo has struggled to perform for Man United

Playing on the right-wing, Amad was one of his team’s best players last season and displayed inspiring performances. With the manager now using him as a wing-back now following the signing of Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, Amad has lost his touch.

That is the opening of former Man United star Lee Sharpe, who has revealed how Amad is suffering under Amorim this season.

‘When you’re a winger playing wing-back, having to defend from your corner flag, it takes a little bit out of you to go and do it at the other end as well,’ Sharpe told AceOdds.com, as reported by Metro.

‘He was our best player going forward for early parts of our last season but then he had that injury.

‘I don’t think it’s great for someone like him to play No. 10, then wing-back, then somewhere else. It throws you off your rhythm a little bit.

‘He’s a wide player, so it’s very difficult to tuck in as a No. 10. It’s not doing him any favours. He’s definitely suffered under Amorim’s formation.’

Ruben Amorim needs to make changes soon

Amad has not been able to show his best this season and for someone who made such a huge impact last season, it is a sign of concern for the club.

It is clear that the wing-back position does not suit the player and he would be much better further up the pitch.

Amorim has made some unpopular decisions this season and his failure to change his tactics may ultimately end up costing him the United job.

