Sutton claims Newcastle United summer signing has already done something out of order

Newcastle United’s summer signing Nick Woltemade has already made a splash in Tyneside, not just for his goals, but for stirring controversy in his opening weeks.

While many are eager to judge his long-term impact, pundit Chris Sutton has wasted little time in pointing out one early misstep, a theatrical dive during his recent outing against Bournemouth.

Sutton’s sharp criticism has raised questions about Woltemade’s conduct and just how he wants to be remembered at St. James’ Park.

The striker, who joined from the Bundesliga to replace Alexander Isak at St. James’ Park, scored a goal on his Premier League debut but since then he has failed to deliver.

Chris Sutton calls out Newcastle striker Woltemade

But it was an unsavoury moment, a soft tumble in the box, that caught Sutton’s eye during the match against Bournemouth and he mentioned it on BBC 606.

“I tell you what, naughty Nick Woltemade, Rob I tell you, he was out of order,” Sutton said.

“But the winner of this week’s simulation game, Josh King, the king of the divers for Fulham. He’s a fine young player, but just stop it Josh. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you play, we will call you out.”

Eddie Howe needs to have a word with the player

Perhaps it is time for manager Eddie Howe to have a word with Woltemade that these things would not be accepted at the club.

Players can hardly get away with such theatrics in the modern game. With the scrutiny these days on the players and how they act on the field plus the addition of VAR in the game now, players should act more responsibly on the pitch.

Hopefully it was a one-off incident from Woltemade and he won’t be making that his habit moving forward.

The German striker needs to win over the fans after his summer move but acts like the one Sutton mentioned would only make the fans go against him.

