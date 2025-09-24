Crystal Palace managed to retain key players like Jean Philippe-Mateta and Marc Guehi, despite notable departures during the summer transfer window.

Eberechi Eze completed a high-profile move to Arsenal, and Palace were very close to losing their captain, Guehi, to Liverpool. Meanwhile, Mateta attracted interest from multiple clubs as well. However, Palace were adamant that they did not want to lose him. They will be delighted to have kept the two players eventually.

Mateta was linked with an exit

Mateta recently became the subject of discussion during a recent episode of It’s Called Soccer, where former England international Theo Walcott questioned why no Premier League side pursued him during the transfer window.

Walcott suggested that clubs are too quick to seek overseas options rather than players already proven in England’s top flight. Realising that his comments might unsettle Palace supporters, particularly with his co-host Rebecca Lowe being a well-known Eagles fan, he promptly issued an apology.

Walcott further suggested that Arsenal themselves could have considered a similar option, underlining his broader point on the value of proven Premier League talent. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to sign Mateta in January.

Jean Philippe-Mateta is a proven performer

“Many people at times when you look at other when they sign strikers from across, you know, the globe. Why not go for someone tried and tested in the Premier League? Mateta, sorry to Palace fans. You want to keep hold of him,” Walcott said. “Or Delap or someone like Ollie Watkins, you know what you’re going to get with these guys. I’m with you. I kind of understand that. It’s like a stopgap and then have the younger guy to learn from that. I really feel like, you know, teams should do it. I feel Arsenal probably could have done the same thing with Delap to be fair.”

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres instead. The Swedish International has already scored three goals for them, and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate his numbers from last season.