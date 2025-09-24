Thomas Frank speaks to the media (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has now revealed that he would welcome Harry Kane back at the club.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and there is a €60 million clause in his contract, which would allow him to leave the German champions in 2026. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make a move for him.

Frank said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans including myself who would like to see Kane back. If Harry wants to join us, he’s more than welcome”.

Harry Kane could transform Tottenham

Kane is a world-class striker who has proven himself in Germany in recent seasons. He has 13 goals to his name this season in just seven appearances. Before that, Kane had scored 85 goals in the first two seasons with the German champions. He has an exceptional record in the Premier League with Tottenham as well.

Bringing him back to the club would be a huge statement of intent for Tottenham. They are looking to build a team capable of winning trophies regularly, and having a world-class player like him would be ideal. Even though he is 32, he is very much at the peak of his career, and he could make a defining impact at the north London club. He knows the Premier League well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Can Tottenham convince Kane?

Bayern Munich will not want to lose a player like him, but the clause in his contract could leave them powerless to stop him from leaving. It will be interesting to see what the player decides. He wants to win major trophies at this stage of his career, and staying in Germany might be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham paid a substantial amount of money for Dominic Solanke, but he has not been able to score goals consistently. Kane would be a major upgrade on him.