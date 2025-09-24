Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund.

The 29-year-old German International will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is expected to move on in the coming months. Spurs were keen on Brandt last season as well.

Premier League trio keen on Julian Brandt

According to a report via Fichajes, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are keen on the 29-year-old playmaker. It will be interesting to see if they can sign him during the January transfer window for a nominal price. The German club could be tempted to sell if the right opportunity presents itself. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer.

The midfielder produced 22 goal contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he would be a very useful acquisition for Tottenham. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles and contribute with goals and creativity could prove to be very useful. Signing a player of his ability and experience on a bargain would be a masterstroke from Tottenham. They need a proper squad to do well across multiple competitions, and players like Brandt could prove to be solid additions.

Brandt could fancy a Spurs move

The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham as well. They are a big club with an exciting project. They have quality players and a quality manager. It could be the ideal next step in his career. He has shown his ability in Germany consistently, and he will look to make his mark in England now.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take a new challenge. Meanwhile, Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen on the players as well. They have exciting projects and quality managers at their disposal as well. It will be interesting to see what the player decides in the coming weeks.