Former Tottenham Hotspur player Stephen Kelly has suggested that Harry Kane would prefer a move to the north London club if he returned to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to England in 2026. There is a clause in his contract which would allow Tottenham to bring him back to England for a fee of €60 million. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay that kind of money for the player next season.

Kelly said: “He’s sensational, one of the best players to grace the Premier League”.

Will Spurs sign Harry Kane?

There is no doubt that he is a world-class player, and he has helped Bayern Munich win the league title. He has 13 goals to his name already this season, and he could prove to be an excellent addition.

However, he is entering the twilight stages of his career, and Tottenham might prefer to invest in a younger player with more potential. There is no doubt that he could make an instant impact, and he would be a solid addition in the short term. It will be interesting to see what the club decides.

Thomas Frank open to Kane return

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich against Chelsea
Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich against Chelsea (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has recently revealed that he would welcome Kane back to the club. Tottenham will be hoping to win major trophies, and there is no doubt that the Bundesliga star could be a transformative addition for them. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to invest big money to win trophies now instead of building for the future.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be exciting for the player as well. He has won a major trophy with the German club, and he will hope to win the UEFA Champions League with them. If he manages to do that, there is no reason why he cannot return to England once again.

