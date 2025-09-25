Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts during a Manchester United training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Bruno Fernandes should not be the captain of Manchester United, and he is not a leader.

Although he has acknowledged that the Portuguese international is a top-class player, he believes that Harry Maguire should be the captain of the club. The England International defender was relieved of his duties as the captain in 2023 by manager Erik ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes leadership questioned

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Harry Maguire. I don’t know why the captaincy got taken off him. Bruno Fernandes is not a leader. “He’s a great player but I look at Harry Maguire in the Chelsea game, he’s at it and he’s being physical, aggressive, he’s speaking to his teammates.”

Fernandes has been an exceptional performer for Manchester United since joining the club. However, there is no doubt that Maguire is more of a leader in the dressing room. Even his actions on the pitch suggest that he is highly regarded by the players and considered one of the leaders, even though he does not have the armband.

It seems unlikely that Manchester United will change their captain any time soon, and Fernandes is likely to continue with the armband.

Man United need to get their season back on track

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be more focused on producing impressive performances in the coming weeks, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They have made a mediocre start to the season, and they need to get the campaign back on track.

They will be hoping to finish in the Champions League positions, and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well. They have spent a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window, and they cannot afford to finish in the bottom half of the league table like they did last season.

