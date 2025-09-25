Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo of Liverpool warm up during a training session. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise move for the Liverpool defender, Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet. According to TBR Football, Liverpool remain confident of extending his contract, but they are expecting significant interest in the player.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that intermediaries have made it known to clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City that the defender could be available for free next summer. It will be interesting to see if any club decides to get in touch over a potential move.

Real Madrid are interested in Konate as well.

Liverpool want Ibrahima Konate extension

Graeme Bailey said on TBR Football: “The ideal scenario for Liverpool is a new contract for Konate and signing Guehi on a free, but this is football and obviously neither could happen. “Richard Hughes, though, has gone head-to-head with Europe’s finest this summer, bringing in the likes of Isak, Kerkez and Ekitike – Liverpool fear nobody, both on the pitch or off it. “But with Konate, they are aware that it is not just the likes of Madrid and Munich who could try and make him an offer, but they accept that – why wouldn’t someone like Chelsea make an offer if he is available on a free? Although clearly they hope it does not get to that point.”

The 26-year-old French international is certainly one of the best defenders in the league, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. Although Arsenal are well stocked in the defensive unit, they will not want to miss out on a top-class player like him. Konate could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Magalhaes.

Chelsea and Man City keen on Konate

Meanwhile, Chelsea have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. The Liverpool star could help them improve immensely. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

The player is at the peak of his career, and he has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently. He could make an instant impact if he joined the club. Konate has been labelled as a “fantastic player” by Virgil van Dijk.

Similarly, Manchester City need defensive depth as well. Konate could form a tremendous partnership with Ruben Dias at the heart of their defence. Signing someone like him could transform them into a genuine title contender once again.