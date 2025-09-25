(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their long-term planning as reports suggest that William Saliba is close to committing his future to the club.

The French centre-back, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, has been in negotiations over a new contract for several months.

According to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, an improved proposal submitted in August has now been carefully assessed by Saliba and his representatives, with a breakthrough imminent.

The Gunners have made tying Saliba down to a new deal one of their top priorities, with Mark Brus recently reporting that he’d been told Saliba and Bukayo Saka were “100%” staying.

Arsenal star William Saliba on the verge of signing new deal

The 24-year-old has been instrumental under Mikel Arteta, bringing solidity to a backline that has grown into one of the most reliable in English football.

Arsenal’s latest contract offer reportedly includes improved financial terms and reassurances about Saliba’s central role in the project moving forward.

The package appears to have convinced both player and agent, who are now close to finalising the agreement.

This comes as welcome news to Arsenal fans, who had grown increasingly anxious amid speculation of rival interest.

Real Madrid were said to be among the clubs keeping tabs on Saliba’s situation, ready to pounce if talks stalled. Yet, despite the lure of Los Blancos, Saliba has made clear that his preference is to remain in North London and continue developing at the Emirates.

Saliba is one of Arsenal’s most important players

Alongside Gabriel Magalhães, Saliba has formed one of the strongest defensive pairings in Europe, and his ability to marshal the backline has been key to Arsenal’s rise.

Losing him would not only have disrupted Arteta’s carefully constructed system but also sent the wrong signal about Arsenal’s ambitions.

Instead, his commitment shows that the Gunners are serious about competing with Europe’s elite while keeping their best talents tied down.

In Saliba, they have a cornerstone for their future and keeping him could prove every bit as important as any new signing.

