Arsenal are interested in signing the Turkish attacker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 20-year-old Turkish international could cost around €80-100 million. Arsenal have been linked with Yildiz in recent months as well.

Arsenal make contact to sign Yildiz

Arsenal have reportedly established formal contact with the Italian club to sign the player, and it will be interesting to see whether the attacker is willing to move to the London club.

Recently, Chelsea tried to sign the player, but their offer was rejected by Juventus. He is already a key player for the Italian club, and they will not want to lose him easily. Arsenal will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The 20-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he is expected to become a future star.

Arsenal move could excite Kenan Yildiz

The move to Arsenal could be an interesting opportunity for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to show his qualities at a higher level.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. A move in January will be very difficult. Juventus will not want to sell a player like him midseason. They will not be able to replace him properly. Furthermore, the Italian outfit are already working on extending his current contract. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Signing a new deal with Juventus would make any potential move to Arsenal very difficult. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince the player to join them.

He is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. Signing the 20-year-old could complete their attacking unit for the future.