Mikel Arteta celebrates during Arsenal's win over Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to add more quality and depth to their squad with the signings of Lucien Agoume and Takefusa Kubo.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are hoping to sign the two players, and they would be willing to spend around £66 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they can secure agreements with Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

Both players have done quite well for their respective clubs, and they could prove to be useful acquisitions for Arsenal. The two players will be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League site as well. It would be a major opportunity for them to showcase their qualities at a higher level.

Both players have been linked with the move to the Premier League in the past, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Arsenal could use Lucien Agoume

Agoume could be a suitable backup option for Declan Rice. Arsenal need a deeper squad in order to do well in multiple competitions, and the 23-year-old will help them improve.

The Frenchman has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the club.

Takefusa Kubo could be a useful addition

Similarly, Kubo has done quite well in La Liga and the Japanese international has the technical attributes to help Arsenal going forward. He is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally. He could be the ideal alternative to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Arsenal need more depth in those areas of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. Both players are young enough to improve further, and they could develop into assets for the club.