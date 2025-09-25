Exclusive: Inside the crucial Arsenal deal Andrea Berta has been working on for months…

Arsenal have been handed a major transfer boost (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta now looks close to finalising a new contract for star centre-back William Saliba.

According to CaughtOffside columnist Charles Watts in his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Berta has been working on this almost ever since he joined the club earlier this year.

While it hasn’t been 100% confirmed as done yet, an agreement is now understood to be in place, after sources previously confirmed to us that both Saliba and Bukayo Saka were definitely staying.

Watts has now provided insight into how Berta has continued to work his magic at Arsenal, having kept some star names and added more with a strong summer transfer window.

Another big win for Andrea Berta as William Saliba to stay at Arsenal

“William Saliba has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal,” Watts said.

“It’s tough to really state just how big a deal this is for Arsenal. It’s absolutely huge news and a massive, massive boost to the club.

“Talks have been going on for months now between the club and Saliba’s representatives, with sporting director Andrea Berta having really taken a firm grasp on the negotiations following his appointment in March.

“But they have really ramped up since the closure of the transfer window and now Berta and Arsenal have got the result they wanted.”

He added: “But with Real Madrid looming large in the background there was always a fear that this could become an issue that could drag on and become a bit of a distraction as his current contract started to tick down.

“That is certainly what Madrid would have been wanting and pushing for.

“Saliba was into the final year of his deal when he renewed last time around, so to get this one sorted so soon is just huge for Arsenal.

“Now there is distraction and no uncertainty.

“Berta and Mikel Arteta are well aware of Saliba’s standing in the game and knew he had to be rewarded with a deal that matched his reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the world.”

William Saliba has been vital for Arsenal’s defensive strength

Arsenal used to be characterised as a bit of a soft touch at the back, and for many years struggled to land the best talent in that position.

That’s all changed now, however, with Saliba proving a big hit since joining the Gunners as a youngster from Saint-Etienne.

The France international had to wait a while before breaking into the first-team, having been sent out on loan three times before eventually getting the nod from Mikel Arteta in the 2022/23 season.

Saliba has never looked back, and now fully deserves a big new contract to keep him at Arsenal as someone they can build around for many years to come.