Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United, and they will hold talks with the English club in the coming weeks.

According to Fichajes, they are looking at the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Gavi.

Barcelona could use Kobbie Mainoo

The Spanish midfielder is currently sidelined with a serious injury, and Barcelona need an alternative. They believe that the Manchester United youngster could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

Mainoo has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United, and he was linked with a move from the club during the summer window. However, he ended up staying at the club. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to sell the player in January.

The report claims that Barcelona will accelerate talks with Manchester United in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Man United must keep Mainoo

Mainoo is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and Manchester United could regret the decision to let him leave. He has all the tools to develop into a future star. He has already shown his quality in the Premier League, and Manchester United should look to integrate him into the starting lineup once again and look to bring out the best in the player.

They are lacking a player like him who can control the tempo of the game from the deep. He has the technical ability and the flair to compete at the highest level, and he could be a solid future acquisition for Barcelona. The Spanish outfit signed Marcus Rashford from Manchester United earlier this summer, and he has done quite well. They will hope that Mainoo can perform at a high level as well if they manage to get his deal done.

The Manchester United midfielder has been labelled as a “special” player by club legend Paul Scholes in the past, and the Red Devils should do everything in their power to keep him.