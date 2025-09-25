Bentley tips Crystal Palace star to join Tottenham

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton, the young central midfielder currently impressing at Crystal Palace, has found himself in the spotlight once again.

Former Premier League winger and now pundit David Bentley has publicly urged Tottenham Hotspur to make a move for Wharton, tipping him as the kind of player who could “sit in front” of the defense and dictate the tempo of games.

With Palace already having lost stars like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in recent windows, Wharton’s name is rising fast, and Bentley believes Spurs should act now.

Adam Wharton tipped to join Tottenham

Bentley made his case on Inside Spurs, painting a picture of Wharton as a composed, left-footed midfielder capable of not just supporting attacks, but commanding games from deep.

He argued that Spurs already have defensive solidity, but need reinforcing in central areas.

He went further, suggesting that Wharton is already attracting interest from major clubs, even Real Madrid, and that Tottenham would do well to “nip in” and make their move.

“I think he has a strong squad, defensively it looks strong,” Bentley said.

“I think in the midfield, I like maybe the boy at Crystal Palace, the left-footed boy. Someone like that who could sit in front and just dictate games. He’s being touted to Real Madrid and stuff like that, but if you can nip in and get a player like that, I think that advances you on.”

In Bentley’s view, Spurs could present one of the more appealing pathways, combining stature, ambition, and a playing style that might suit Wharton’s attributes.

Crystal Palace have failed to keep their star players

Palace’s recent history in the transfer market has shown that they cannot always retain their top talents. Having already sold Eze and Olise, losing Wharton would be another significant blow.

From Tottenham’s perspective, adding a young, technically capable midfielder to their engine room could provide both immediate benefit and long-term planning.

Their current midfield ranks are solid, but depth and variation are always valuable, especially in European and domestic congested seasons.

That said, Spurs would need to move decisively, both to beat competition and to secure terms that are acceptable to both the player and Crystal Palace.

