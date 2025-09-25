Chelsea, looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea were linked with a move for the Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the summer transfer window, but they decided not to pursue him.

According to TEAMtalk, the reason they decided to walk away from a move for the Italian International is that they believe they can sign Mike Maignan in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are keen on Maignan as well.

Maignan move failed in the summer

The AC Milan goalkeeper will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he was heavily linked with Chelsea during the summer window.

However, the Blues failed to secure an agreement with the Italian club. Chelsea were unwilling to pay the asking price for the French international goalkeeper. They believe that he could be available for a knock-down price in January, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

They need an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has been quite underwhelming since joining the club. The Spanish goalkeeper was recently sent off against Manchester United.

Mike Maignan would be excellent

Chelsea will need to bring in an upgrade, and Maignan would be an excellent addition. He is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in Europe right now, and he has the quality and the experience to thrive in the Premier League. He could help Chelsea improve immensely. Signing a player of his quality on a bargain would be a masterstroke from the London club. Maignan has been labelled “elite” by Liverpool star Alisson Becker.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line. They have made a disappointing start to the season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players in January could prove to be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Milan will be under pressure to sell the player in January. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.