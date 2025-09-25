Chelsea linked with Premier League manager after ‘arrogant’ Enzo Maresca claim is made

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Just weeks into the new Premier League season, the pressure at Stamford Bridge is beginning to mount once again.

Despite heavy investment and high expectations, Chelsea are already facing off-field turbulence that threatens to overshadow their campaign.

According to IndyKaila News, key players are growing unsettled under Enzo Maresca, with concerns about his tactical approach and personality beginning to surface.

Adding to the intrigue, whispers of potential replacements are already circling, with Andoni Iraola emerging as a manager admired by the Chelsea hierarchy.

Cole Palmer is unhappy with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea

Cole Palmer, arguably Chelsea’s most consistent performer since his arrival from Manchester City, is said to be unhappy with his tactical role under Maresca.

The 23-year-old has often been deployed in positions or systems that don’t maximise his creative game and goal-scoring instincts.

Considering Palmer’s importance to the Blues’ attacking output, his dissatisfaction could be a significant red flag for both the manager and the board.

Beyond Palmer’s frustrations, there are reports that certain players have found Maresca to be “arrogant” in his approach.

For a club that has already endured multiple managerial changes in recent years, the early signs of discord risk destabilising an already fragile environment.

Importantly, Chelsea’s ownership group is said to be aware of these concerns. Having spent heavily to rebuild the squad, they will be reluctant to see another season derailed by internal issues.

Andoni Iraola has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Amid this backdrop, Iraola, currently impressing with Bournemouth, is believed to have strong admirers within the Chelsea board. The Spanish manager has also impressed Manchester United.

Chelsea’s latest internal struggles highlight the fragility of their current project. With Cole Palmer unsatisfied, players questioning Maresca’s approach, and the owners already considering future options, the pressure on the Italian manager could increase in the coming weeks.

If results turn around, Maresca may yet win over his critics and steady the ship. But if tensions persist, the club’s admiration for Iraola shows that Chelsea’s hierarchy could act on their interest in the Bournemouth manager.

