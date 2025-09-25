Crystal Palace pushing to agree deal with 6ft 3in beast

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have lost a number of key players in the recent transfer windows.

The likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have left the Eagles to take a step up in their career by joining Bayern Munich and Arsenal respectively.

Interest is increasing in more Palace players as clubs are eyeing the likes of Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Chris Richards, another Palace player who has caught the attention of top clubs, has quietly become indispensable to Palace’s backline this season.

Crystal Palace ready to offer new deal to Richards

According to reports from Football Insider, Palace are planning to propose a fresh deal to Richards before the end of the season.

Although his current contract extends until 2027, the club appear determined not to repeat mistakes made with other players who exited when their contracts lapsed.

Former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown has emphatically stated that Richards has “established himself as a key player under Oliver Glasner.”

Brown pointed out that Richards offers qualities often undervalued at many clubs, aerial strength, consistency, solidity on the ground, and an ability to stay composed in difficult moments. These are the attributes that, according to Brown, endear him to Glasner.

“Palace are determined to keep their best players at the club,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s something they have to be proactive with, getting these players tied down to long-term deals so they don’t end up a similar situation to the one they’re in with Guehi.

“When I look at the players at Crystal Palace, they’re very ambitious and all working for a single cause.

“Richards is somebody who has stood out aside from the usual star names likes Guehi and Mateta who are often spoken about at Palace.

“He’s exactly the type of player who makes this Palace squad what they are, he’s strong on the ground, strong in the air, quick, and most importantly he’s consistent, that’s why Glasner loves him.

“As part of this squad, that’s how you build a side that picks up results consistently, believes in themselves, and has the ambition to keep pushing forward.”

Palace need to keep the core of their team

Richards has featured in every minute of Palace’s Premier League campaign so far this season. His presence in the back three has been central to their defensive structure, contributing to a string of clean sheets and stability at the back.

With whispers around the futures of other Palace players like Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Adam Wharton, securing Richards gains additional importance.

If Palace can successfully lock him in, they secure a pillar of their defense and send a message that core performers will be protected.

Premier League club set to be blocked from signing Crystal Palace star