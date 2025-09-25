Gabriel Jesus in action for Arsenal last season (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Two Premier League clubs have asked about a potential January transfer window move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, as reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Brazilian is still recovering from a serious injury, but he has one eye on the 2026 World Cup and is looking for a possible move this winter.

West Ham and Everton are two clubs that have been named to me as potential suitors for Jesus, with both sides enquiring about his situation.

Jesus could also be tempted to move back to Brazil, but first-team football will be key for him as he looks to work his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the next World Cup.

What my sources told me about Gabriel Jesus

Speaking to well-connected sources in the industry today, I was told: “Gabriel Jesus is open to leaving in January. He feels he can still get himself onto Carlo Ancelotti’s radar for the 2026 World Cup, but he needs to play.

“He’s tempted by a move back to Brazil, but there’s Premier League interest too – West Ham and Everton have made enquiries. Nothing more than that yet.”

Jesus has high wages, though, so it remains to be seen if anyone will be able to come close to the current £265,000 a week that he earns at the Emirates Stadium.

Time for Gabriel Jesus to leave Arsenal

With the signing of Viktor Gyokeres this summer, it’s surely time for Jesus to leave Arsenal if he wants to revive his career.

The 28-year-old could still have it in him to make a big impact at the highest level, but for one reason or another it’s just not happened for him at Arsenal.

The Gunners needed someone like Gyokeres, a more natural finisher in the box, while Jesus has also had some bad luck with his fitness during his time in north London.