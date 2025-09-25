“Doors are open…” – Fabrizio Romano teases intriguing update on Man Utd & Spurs transfer target

Harry Kane and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Harry Kane transfer situation amid links with Manchester United and Tottenham.

The England international notably left Spurs for Bayern just over two years ago now, and has continued to score at a prolific rate since swapping the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

There’s now growing talk of Kane possibly coming back to English football, with Bild claiming there could be a £57m clause in his Bayern contract this summer, while the Daily Star have linked him with Man Utd.

See below as Romano weighs in with his information on his YouTube channel, explaining that Tottenham do seem to have opened the doors for Kane’s return, with manager Thomas Frank long being a big fan of the player…

Romano has still made it clear, however, that Kane will decide his future later, and that he’s currently perfectly happy and settled at the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane transfer could be a game-changer for Manchester United

It would be exciting to see Kane back in the Premier League, and one imagines he might well be keen to have a second spell at his former club Tottenham.

Still, if United could win the race for his signature it could be a huge boost for the club as they look to get back to being a force both domestically and in Europe.

MUFC spent big on a new front three this summer, bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but they haven’t really delivered so far.

Kane, however, is a proven world class centre-forward, and even if he’ll be 33 next season, he looks like someone who could continue to hit 25-30 goals a season for a few more years.

If United could get it done, the signing of Kane would be a real level-raiser and a statement of intent about becoming a more serious team again.