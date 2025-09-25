Ian Wright drops Harry Kane transfer bombshell with Premier League move mentioned

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Harry Kane left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich to win trophies and the striker has managed to break his duck when it comes to top honours in the game.

The England international won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich last season, his first ever league title.

Having spent most of his career at Spurs, Kane was brilliant individually for them but never managed to win a trophy with them.

With him having won the Bundesliga title now, whispers in the media have started over his potential return to the Premier League where he is potentially looking to beat Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

Harry Kane back to the Premier League?

As per BILD, Kane has a release clause of €65m (£56.7m) in his contract which can be activated next summer but only if Kane shows a desire to make the move.

Thomas Frank, the manager of Tottenham, has made it clear that he would like to see Kane back at the club at some point.

The Overlap panel discussed the chances of Kane returning to the Premier League and Ian Wright particularly mentioned Tottenham who could sign the striker in the near future.

Gary Neville asked the question whether Kane could come back to the Premier League and would he move back to Tottenham?

Roy Keane asked if Kane wants to return to the Premier League just to break Shearer’s record.

Wright said:

“I think he’s probably want to come back. It’s not just for the record. I just think to finish off here and probably maybe try and see if he can be a part of a team that wins something at Tottenham.

“Obviously they’ve won the Europa but for him and his legacy to be at Tottenham and maybe win something at the end and then go on to maybe get the goals because I think even if Harry Kane comes back next season, you know he’s got enough seasoning, he’ll break that record.”

Tottenham would love to have Kane back

Kane has unfinished business in the Premier League. Whether it is to win a trophy with Spurs or to break the Premier League goals record, the incentive for him to return to England is massive.

There is no doubt he has proved himself in England and his name will forever be remembered for the number of goals he has scored but to go one step further by winning a trophy with Spurs or by breaking the Premier League goals record, he would have something special in his career that has been missing at the moment.

