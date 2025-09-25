Injury blow for Man United star as he misses training ahead of Brentford clash on Saturday

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a fresh defensive headache ahead of their upcoming fixtures, with Noussair Mazraoui absent from training.

As manager Rúben Amorim prepares to issue clarifications, fans will be watching closely to see how serious this setback may be.

Mazraoui’s name was missing from Man United’s training reports, which immediately drew attention given his importance to the squad.

Man United star Mazraoui misses training

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun reports that Mazraoui was not spotted in United training as they prepare for the clash against Brentford on Saturday, prompting the inclusion of youngster Sam Mather in first-team drills as cover.

Luckhurst posted the update on his X account:

“Mazraoui not visible in #mufc training imagery/footage so Sam Mather was drafted into training. Mather is predominantly a winger, so a logical replacement for Mazraoui in 3-4-2-1 training games. Amorim likely to update on Mazraoui’s fitness tomorrow.”

While there is no definitive public statement yet on the severity, his omission from training has become a talking point, especially in a defense already coping with injuries.

Mazraoui’s absence places pressure on United’s right flank. Losing him, even temporarily, forces the manager to rethink rotation patterns or risk overexposing backup options.

Ruben Amorim to deal with another injury issue?

Whether Mazraoui’s absence is precautionary or indicative of a more serious setback will dramatically change how United manage their squad in the short term.

The player, who can play as a right-back or as a right-wing-back, is a crucial member of the starting line up under Amorim.

In the formation that Amorim uses, 3-4-2-1, Mazraoui is a vital player who provides them width and defensive cover.

The coming days and official updates will tell us whether this is a small pause or a more meaningful setback in United’s campaign who are already dealing with the injury of Diogo Dalot, a player who plays at the same position.

