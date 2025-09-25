10 G/A in last 9 games: Arsenal rival Chelsea for potential €100m attacker transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The talented young Turkey international has been in superb form in recent times, weighing in with five goals and five assists in his last nine games for Juve, including at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Chelsea are also interested in Yildiz as one of their attacking transfer targets, with my report here revealing they scouted him at a recent game.

Now Tutto Juve are linking Yildiz with Arsenal, though they suggest his asking price, which could be between €80-100m, would be too high for the Gunners.

Kenan Yildiz transfer being eyed by Arsenal and Chelsea

Yildiz is clearly an elite talent with a big future, and it could prove tricky for Juventus to keep hold of him if he keeps on performing like this.

The Serie A giants are a huge name in European football, of course, but in this era there is so much money in the Premier League that it could mean they’d be forced to cash in.

The 20-year-old would undoubtedly be an exciting addition at Arsenal, perhaps giving Mikel Arteta an alternative to Martin Odegaard as his team’s main creative player.

Yildiz can also play out wide or up front, so would give Arsenal plenty of options, but it’s also easy to see how he’d be a perfect fit for Chelsea.

Is there room for Yildiz at Chelsea?

The west London giants have signed so many of the world’s best young players in recent times, and Yildiz would be another exciting addition to their collection.

Still, Chelsea also already invested a lot in that position in the summer just gone, signing Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao Willian, as well as Facundo Buonanotte on loan.

Yildiz might look at that competition and question if he’d really get enough guaranteed playing time at Stamford Bridge.