Leeds set to sell first-team player to Champions League club in January

Leeds United find themselves at a crucial crossroads as the club prepare their plan for the January transfer window.

One of their longest-serving and most high-profile players, Illan Meslier, could be on the move.

What was once considered a staple presence between the posts has gradually shifted to uncertainty, and latest reports suggest Leeds are preparing to offload the French goalkeeper.

With new arrivals altering his role, the club may feel this is the moment to cash in on the goalkeeper.

Leeds United make decision over Illan Meslier

Leeds United are ready to sell Meslier in January, with several clubs already showing interest, according to Teamtalk.

Having built his reputation over numerous seasons, Meslier’s standing at Elland Road has shifted dramatically.

The signing of Lucas Perri from Lyon has pushed him down the pecking order, and reports now classify him as third choice behind Perri and Karl Darlow.

Crucially, Meslier’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, meaning Leeds must act if they want to recoup any value.

The preferred route, according to sources, would be to accept a modest fee rather than see him walk away for free.

Clubs in France, Spain, and Italy, including Inter Milan, Lorient, and Valencia, have reportedly monitored his situation.

Inter Milan, in particular, have been tipped as strong contenders, viewing Meslier as a cost-effective replacement for their current options.

Meslier failed to live up to his potential

Meslier has long been considered one of Leeds’ more valuable assets. At his peak, he was viewed as a rising star with potential not only for the club but even at the international level.

But over time, a combination of injuries, dips in form, and critical errors has seen his position become more fragile.

The arrival of Perri was a clear signal that Leeds were rethinking their goalkeeping hierarchy.

Meslier’s relegation to backup status, coupled with his contract timeline, has made the January window a logical point for managing the transition.

It may be the end of an era for Meslier at Elland Road. Once a fan favorite and cornerstone of Leeds’ defense, he now faces the reality of diminished standing and limited future opportunities at the club.

