Liverpool pose for a team photo during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus, but the Italian outfit are unwilling to sanction his departure.

According to TuttoJuve, they will face competition from Manchester United as well.

Liverpool need Gleison Bremer

The report claims that Liverpool are firmly focused on signing the 28-year-old Brazilian defender. Giovanni Leoni has picked up ACL damage, and he will be sidelined for several months. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool need to invest in defenders. They have been linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as well.

Signing Bremer and Guehi would be excellent additions for the club. The Premier League champions need to add more depth to the defensive unit, and both players have the quality to compete at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince Juventus to sell the player. He is a key player for them, and they have no plans to let him leave.

However, Liverpool have the finances to pay a premium for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Man United keen on Bremer

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the Brazilian as well. They need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the experienced Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition. He has the quality and experience to play for a big club like Manchester United, and he could make an instant impact.

Bremer is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to join a big club. Moving to the Premier League would be the ideal challenge for him.

It will be interesting to see which of the two can secure an agreement with Juventus in the coming months.