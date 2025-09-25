Report: Liverpool firmly focused on signing 28-year-old South American on Man United radar

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Liverpool pose for a team photo during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus, but the Italian outfit are unwilling to sanction his departure.

According to TuttoJuve, they will face competition from Manchester United as well. 

Liverpool need Gleison Bremer

The report claims that Liverpool are firmly focused on signing the 28-year-old Brazilian defender. Giovanni Leoni has picked up ACL damage, and he will be sidelined for several months. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool need to invest in defenders. They have been linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace as well. 

Signing Bremer and Guehi would be excellent additions for the club. The Premier League champions need to add more depth to the defensive unit, and both players have the quality to compete at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince Juventus to sell the player. He is a key player for them, and they have no plans to let him leave. 

However, Liverpool have the finances to pay a premium for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. 

More Stories / Latest News
Man United signings “not good enough”, told they should have signed Liverpool star instead
Blow for Liverpool? Latest Arsenal development has got “people sweating inside Anfield”
Tottenham “pretty confident” of agreement with 24-year-old Real Madrid target

Man United keen on Bremer

Gleison Bremer runs with the ball
Gleison Bremer in action for Juventus – (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the Brazilian as well. They need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the experienced Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition. He has the quality and experience to play for a big club like Manchester United, and he could make an instant impact.

Bremer is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to join a big club. Moving to the Premier League would be the ideal challenge for him. 

It will be interesting to see which of the two can secure an agreement with Juventus in the coming months. 

More Stories Gleison Bremer

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *