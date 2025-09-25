Arne Slots reacts during a game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in need of a quality defender during the January transfer window, especially after the injury to Giovanni Leoni.

They are expected to return for the Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, after having failed to sign him during the summer transfer window. However, Ben Jacobs believes that the 25-year-old will want stability, especially with the World Cup coming up, and he might not be keen on moving in January.

Can Liverpool convince Guehi?

He said on GMS: “But what makes the Guehi situation harder is, even if Liverpool or another club want him in January and Crystal Palace are prepared to sell him, he is not necessarily wanting to move mid-season. It’s a World Cup year, so he’ll want stability and also knows he will become a free agent, so he can take his pick of clubs and probably get a higher wage. I think it’s going to be difficult for Guehi to move in January.”

It will be a difficult deal to pull off, even if Crystal Palace are willing to sell the player. The development will come as a major blow for Liverpool. They are in desperate need of another central defender after the injury to the Italian.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

Guehi would be an excellent addition. He could make an instant impact at Liverpool and help them improve. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions can convince the player to move in January. They had agreed on a deal with him in the summer, and the player completed his medical with them as well.

If the defender refuses to join Liverpool in January, they will have to move quickly and secure other alternatives. They simply cannot go through the entire season with just three defenders at their disposal.

Jacobs believes that the player will be a free agent in the summer, and that could influence his decision to move in January. If he decides to wait it out, he could secure a massive contract as a free agent.