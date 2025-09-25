A mural in tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota is seen outside the stadium prior to during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have now agreed on a new deal with star defender William Saliba.

The French international has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the London side, and the development will come as a huge blow for Liverpool.

Real Madrid to push for Ibrahima Konate now

It seems that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté as potential options for the summer window. With Saliba signing a new long-term contract, signing him will be next to impossible for the Spanish club. Arsenal would demand an absurd amount of money for him. Therefore, Real Madrid are now expected to push for a move to sign the Liverpool star.

Konate will be a free agent in the summer, and he would be available for a reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can convince the defender to join them on a free transfer. They will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

Can Liverpool keep Konate?

As reported by Mark Brus on the Daily Briefing, Liverpool have not given up on the hope of agreeing on a new deal with the French international, but nothing has been agreed yet. There is cautious optimism within the club, but the latest development regarding Saliba has got “people sweating inside Anfield”.

Liverpool recently lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer. They will not want history to repeat itself. Konate is a key player for Liverpool, and losing him would be a devastating blow for the club. They are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and losing the French international will weaken the squad massively.

Also, losing key players on free transfers consistently would set a dangerous precedent for the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.