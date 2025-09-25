Liverpool FC flag (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Michael Olise from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid. According to Fichajes, all three clubs are interested in the French attacker. It will be interesting to see if the German champions are willing to sanction his departure.

He’s one of their best players and losing him would be a major blow for the club. The 23-year-old naturally operates as the right-sided attacker, but he is capable of operating on either flank as well as centrally. Olise scored 20 goals last season and picked up 23 assists.

Liverpool need Michael Olise

Olise has the technical attributes to help Liverpool improve in the final third. They believe that he could be the ideal long-term replacement for club legend, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is entering the twilight stages of his career, and they need to start thinking about a potential replacement. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the former Crystal Palace star.

Meanwhile, Manchester City believe that he could be the ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese international is expected to leave the club in the coming months. Manchester City are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them.

Real Madrid lead Olise race

Both English clubs are currently playing catch-up, with Real Madrid leading the race to sign the attacker. They are looking to add more quality and depth in the final third, and the 23-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. He could transform them in the attack. The opportunity to join Real Madrid could be quite exciting for the French attacker, and he would get to reunite with his compatriot Kylian Mbappé.