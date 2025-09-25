Exclusive: Arsenal expert confirms Man Utd transfer target will be “on a list” at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Port Vale game (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has weighed in with his information on the Gunners’ transfer interest in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume.

The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga and has been mentioned to me as a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, as per my recent Daily Briefing report here.

Speaking to Watts about the Agoume links as part of his latest Daily Briefing column, the journalist admitted that the France Under-21 international was likely to be someone that Arsenal were monitoring.

For now, it perhaps seems hard to know for sure if the north London giants will be making moves for Agoume soon, but he could make sense as a more long-term option than Christian Norgaard in that position.

Charles Watts on Lucien Agoume to Arsenal transfer links

Discussing Agoume and Arsenal, Watts said: “Lucien Agoume is a player that continues to be linked with Arsenal.

“He is a player they looked at in the summer, but in the end they moved for Christian Norgaard to fill the hole left in the squad by Jorginho’s departure.

“Now it’s clear that Norgaard is not a long-term fix. He’s an experienced midfielder who has been brought in to replace the experience and leadership that Jorginho brought to the squad.

“So someone like Agoume will stay on the radar. He will be on a list of young midfield options that the club have prepared as they keep their options open in terms of freshening up their midfield over the next couple of years.”

Arsenal have had some joy with La Liga signings

In recent times, we’ve seen Arsenal have a lot of joy with their signings that have come in from La Liga.

A few years ago, Martin Odegaard joined from Real Madrid and Thomas Partey joined from Atletico Madrid, and both went on to become important players.

More recently, there’s also been Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Cristhian Mosquera, so perhaps Agoume makes sense as the kind of profile they’d look at next.