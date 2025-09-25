(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Tijuana attacking midfielder Gilberto Mora.

They will face competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea. According to TBR football, several other clubs are keen on the 16-year-old, but Real Madrid and Chelsea are the biggest threats.

Gilberto Mora keen on Real Madrid move

The report further claims that Mora could be tempted to join Real Madrid, and they are his preferred destination. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the Mexican youngster to join the club. He is highly rated, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a future star for the Premier League club if they can get the deal done.

Man United and Chelsea eyeing Mora

Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the midfielder fulfil his potential. Similarly, Real Madrid have an ambitious project and a tremendous reputation. They have groomed young players into superstars over the years, and it is no surprise that the player prefers to join them.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they have shown a willingness to invest in young players in recent years. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the midfielder to join them.

Mora should look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development. He will need opportunities to improve. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. Although he’s not ready for the first team yet, he should look to join a club with a clear plan for his development. It remains to be seen what he decides. He is an elite talent with a bright future, and whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.