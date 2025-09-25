Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, looks on after the Premier League Summer Series match (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months, and there will be interest in the player in January.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are not preparing a January offer to sign the 21-year-old England international. They will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham, who are monitoring his situation as well.

Adam Wharton is an elite prospect

He is one of the best young players in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top teams want to sign him. However, it will be extremely difficult for any club to get him out of Palace in January. They will not want to sell one of their best players midway through the season. It will disrupt their plans for the whole campaign.

Furthermore, the player is not pushing for an exit either, and Crystal Palace are under no pressure to sell him. Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham will have to wait until the summer to stand any chance of signing him.

Man United and Chelsea need Wharton

Meanwhile, the Red Devils need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and protect them defensively. The 21-year-old certainly fits the profile. Wharton could be the solution to their problems in the midfield, and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Similarly, Chelsea need more control in the midfield, and the 21-year-old could complete their midfield unit alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. As far as Tottenham is concerned, the 21-year-old could be the ideal partner for Joao Palhinha at the heart of their midfield. He will help them improve further and fight for major trophies.

All three clubs could be exciting destinations for the player in future, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.