Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils. According to Fichajes, the defender is valued at €15 million right now, but the price could rise depending on the transfer interest in him.

Aston Villa wanted to sign Aramburu a few months ago. Meanwhile, Newcastle United were keen on him last season.

Man United could use Jon Aramburu

Aramburu has been a key player for the Spanish club, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Manchester United. The report claims that the Red Devils are the leading candidates to sign the player. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for the Venezuelan across the line.

He is a talented player with a bright future, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the club. Manchester United need more depth in the back areas, and the 23-year-old would be a long-term investment. He could compete with Diogo Dalot for the starting spot. The competition for places will help both players improve and, in turn, improve Manchester United as a team.

Man United move could excite Aramburu

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for Aramburu as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself against top-class attackers in the Premier League. Even though Manchester United have not been fighting for trophies, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player in the coming months.