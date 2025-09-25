A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has slammed the club for signing players who are not used to English football.

He believes that they should have invested in players who are proven performers in the Premier League. He added that Manchester United should’ve moved for Alexander Isak instead of signing Benjamin Sesko.

The former Newcastle United striker is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League, and Isak joined Liverpool for a British transfer record fee earlier this summer. There is no doubt that he would have been an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United.

Man United should have signed Alexander Isak

He said (h/t TEAMtalk): “They could have got Alexander Isak this summer for £120m, and they got Benjamin Sesko instead. “Sir Alex Ferguson would have always gone out and broken the bank to get that leader, to get that top player, so that everybody looks at him as soon as he pulls that shirt on and goes, wow, what a player. I want to play like him. I want to be like him. “When you get players that are not quite sure about their own ability or coming into the Premier League for the first time, they are looking around for a bit of help, but it doesn’t work like that. When you’re a £70m player, you should be showing us the way. “So it’s not rocket science for me. The reason why Manchester United are where they are now is because of the stature of the players they have been buying are not good enough.”

Can Benjamin Sesko make his mark?

It will be interesting to see how Sesko performs in the Premier League. He is yet to find the back of the net for his new club. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent, but he might need some time to adapt to English football.

Manchester United have made a poor start to the season, and they need to bounce back strongly. They have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and they need established players who can make an instant impact. Someone like Isak would have been a much better signing compared to Sesko.