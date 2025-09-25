“Agreed a deal” – Manchester United wrap up wonderkid signing completely out of the blue

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Colombian wonderkid Cristian Orozco when he turns 18.

This is according to journalists Pipe Sierra, with extra translation and information from Ben Jacobs, with Man Utd set to win the race for this exciting South American talent.

See below for the posts from Sierra and Jacobs for the details of this deal, which has come rather out of the blue, but which could end up being a smart piece of business by the Red Devils as they look to be a bit more sophisticated and forward-thinking with their recruitment…

? Exclusiva: Principio de acuerdo para que Cristian Orozco (17) sea nuevo jugador del #ManUtd. El pivote de #FortalezaCEIF y capitán de Colombia Sub-17 viajará el otro año cuando cumpla la mayoría de edad ?? ? El vínculo lo cerraron junto al club Rojo F.C. @StakeColombia pic.twitter.com/PlSn7PpjMy — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) September 24, 2025

? Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Colombia Under-17 international Cristian Orozco when he turns 18, as called by @PSierraR. The defensive midfielder captained Colombia as they reached the final of the Under-17 South American Championships last spring.?? pic.twitter.com/9JZbYyNSUv — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 25, 2025

Jacobs posted: “Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Colombia Under-17 international Cristian Orozco when he turns 18, as called by @PSierraR. The defensive midfielder captained Colombia as they reached the final of the Under-17 South American Championships last spring.”

Manchester United looking to the future with Cristian Orozco transfer

Orozco is not a name that will be that familiar with many football fans, but United fans will hope this deal is a sign of the club improving its scouting systems.

So often in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era we’ve seen MUFC splash out crazy sums of money on players who ended up being major flops, such as Jadon Sancho, Antony, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

A signing like this, however, could help United in the long term as he’ll come cheap and surely only gain value over time, like so many of the signings at clubs like Brighton in particular.

This is somewhere United have lagged behind a lot of their rivals, but Orozco looks like a bright prospect who could go on to have a big future in the game in the next few years.