Newcastle line up move to sign 410k-a-week playmaker

Newcastle United are already planning for the next transfer window after having an underwhelming summer transfer window.

Although the Magpies signed players like Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga, they lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool and failed to strengthen their midfield.

One name now gaining traction in the corridors of St James’ Park is Rúben Neves, currently at Al-Hilal.

According to TBR Football, the Magpies are seriously considering a move to bring him back to the Premier League, hoping his experience and composure could bolster their engine room for the season’s run-in.

The rationale behind Newcastle’s interest is clear. Neves is a proven performer in midfield, capable of controlling the tempo, dictating possession, and offering defensive cover.

Ruben Neves wants to return to the Premier League

Moreover, Neves is reportedly keen to return to England. His contract with Al-Hilal expires at the end of this season, putting him in a relatively flexible position.

The Saudi club might prefer to cash in during the winter window rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who currently earns 410k-a-week at the Saudi club, has past experience in the Premier League with Wolves and he wants to return to England.

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football:

“I am told that Neves thinks there is ‘unfinished’ business in England – he had a wonderful time at Molineux and he is still highly respected.

“But it is not a given that he moves back to England.

“A return to Portugal would be considered whilst there is strong interest in Spain and Italy too – he is not going to be short of options.

“It is believed that Neves, given his substantial earnings during his stay in Saudi Arabia, won’t be looking for similar wages – he is in a good position that he will be able to choose the best club for him – this move will not be about the finances.”

Newcastle face competition to sign Neves

Newcastle will likely face competition, clubs like Tottenham, Manchester United, and others are mentioned in transfer chatter.

Additionally, integrating Neves midseason could be a challenge. He’ll need to adapt to new teammates, a new tactical system, and pressure from fans expecting instant impact.

Newcastle’s interest in Neves is far from surprise, his profile matches many of their immediate needs. His familiarity with the Premier League, combined with the potential for a bargain deal given his contract situation, offers strong appeal.

If Newcastle succeed, the return of Neves would resonate not just as a headline signing, but as a statement of intent for their ambitions in the coming months.

